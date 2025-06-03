

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - STOXX Ltd., a key player in benchmark and custom index solutions under the ISS STOXX group, has partnered with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to roll out a new suite of fixed income climate indices, officially launched on June 2. ICE will support the initiative by providing pricing, reference data, and index calculation services.



This collaboration merges STOXX's sustainability-focused data and index design expertise with ICE's robust fixed income pricing and analytics capabilities. The indices are tailored to meet growing investor demand for climate-conscious fixed income products.



STOXX General Manager Axel Lomholt stated that the partnership accelerates the creation of bond market benchmarks aligned with market needs. ICE's Chris Edmonds noted that the combined strengths of both firms enable the delivery of impactful benchmark solutions for fixed income investors.



In addition to this new suite, STOXX already utilizes ICE's data for its eb.rexx Bond Indices, which track euro-denominated German government bonds. These indices are widely recognized by investors and ETF providers, managing over $3.2 billion in assets-$2.91 billion of which is in iShares ETFs as of May 2025.



BlackRock's Brett Pybus emphasized the rising global popularity of fixed income ETFs, with assets reaching $2.6 trillion by end-2024 and projected to grow to $6 trillion by 2030. He noted that STOXX's new indices, built on ICE's data infrastructure, offer highly targeted exposure to German bonds-an appealing feature for ETF providers.



ICE is currently trading at $179.15 or 0.64% lower on the NYSE.



