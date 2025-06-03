

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peloton has unveiled Peloton Repowered, its first proprietary platform for trading pre-owned hardware and accessories, aiming to streamline and secure the resale experience.



Currently in beta for sellers in New York City, Boston, and Washington, D.C., Repowered allows users to list equipment-such as the Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row-alongside various Peloton-branded accessories. A built-in AI pricing tool suggests fair market values based on an item's age and condition, while sellers retain discretion to set final prices within the recommended range.



Once a buyer commits and the item is exchanged, sellers receive 70% of the sale price. Beyond cash proceeds, sellers earn credits toward new Peloton gear: $400 off a Bike+, $200 off a Tread, $600 off a Tread+, and $200 off a Row.



These incentives encourage continued engagement with Peloton's ecosystem. Buyers benefit from reduced activation fees dropping from $95 to $45-and can review each listing's history. Delivery service will also be offered for an added fee.



By overseeing the entire resale process, Peloton aims to address uncertainties inherent in peer-to-peer marketplaces, offering a safer, more streamlined option for both buyers and sellers. The move also supports Peloton's sustainability goals by promoting circular consumption.



Peloton Repowered's buyer portal is set to go live in the coming weeks, with a full nationwide rollout planned later this summer.



