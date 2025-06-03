Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million, to advance exploration and drilling activities at the Company's flagship Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, Canada.

The offering will comprise a combination of hard-dollar units, flow-through units, and, subject to demand, charity flow-through units.

Private Placement Terms

Hard-Dollar Units ("HD") - $0.07 per unit

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Flow-Through Units ("FT") - $0.09 per unit

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Charity Flow-Through Units ("CFT") - $0.11 per unit (subject to min. demand of $500,000)

Each CFT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.22 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from Hard-Dollar Units will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Proceeds from FT and CFT Units will be used to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" (CEE) as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to purchasers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

Additional Terms

Finder's Fees may be paid to eligible parties in connection with subscriptions arranged by registered dealers or exempt market dealers, in accordance with applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

The private placement is subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.





About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company leverages data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 40 kilometres of strike length across 23,060 hectares. Positioned along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold belts, the Company is advancing toward a maiden drill program targeting high-priority anomalies. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long term value to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include statements regarding the completion and size of the private placement, the use of proceeds, future exploration plans, and other anticipated developments related to the Company's business.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: capital markets conditions, regulatory approvals, investor interest and participation in the financing, volatility in commodity prices, exploration risks, operating costs, availability of personnel, and general economic and market conditions.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

