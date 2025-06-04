LIfT BioSciences joins Bayer Co.Lab Cambridge, securing access to cutting-edge lab facilities

London, 4 June 2025- LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces it has entered into a license agreement with Bayer HealthCare LLC, granting LIfT access to Bayer's state-of-the-art Co.Lab facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts - one of the world's leading hubs for biotech innovation.

This agreement provides LIfT with advanced infrastructure and shared services in a highly collaborative research environment, accelerating the development of its Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophil (IMAN) platform designed to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumours.

"We see a strong strategic fit with The Bayer Group who have supported using cell therapies to replace dysfunctional cell types in the body in other therapeutic settings, and have developed the world-class facilities and expertise to cost-effectivenely deliver those therapies that we can now look to benefit from. The Bayer Co.Lab offers a unique environment designed to support our kind of biotech innovation, and strengthen our transatlantic presence as we expand as a clinical stage company," said Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT Biosciences.

Fiona Mack, Head Co.Lab Cambridge at Bayer HealthCare LLC said: "The Co.Lab was created to provide cutting-edge biotech companies with the space, resources and network they need to accelerate their research and development. Co.Lab portfolio companies have been selected by a panel of experts within Bayer based upon the scientific merit and potential to substantially impact healthcare. LIfT, with its novel immunotherapy approach, exemplifies the type of company and innovative science that we aim to support and we believe they will be a great fit in our collaborative environment."

As part of the agreement, LIfT will gain access to a cutting-edge innovation space designed to support the unique needs of early-stage biotechs, with the flexibility to expand into larger "pods" or private lab areas as operations grow. LIfT will also benefit from centralised procurement and operational support, enabling the team to focus on advancing its IMAN platform efficiently and safely.

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech that is bringing to market a first-in-class allogeneic alpha neutrophil immunotherapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours by reconstituting immune competence. LIfT's Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable total immune response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered IMAN immunotherapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See www.LIfTBiosciences.com

