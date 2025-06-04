Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 08:14
9,070 Euro
-1,84 % -0,170
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0709,26009:00
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 08:18 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duni Group: Duni launches new take-away series with improved recyclability and enhanced functionality

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni is launching a new take-away series that combines improved recyclability with enhanced functionality. The series introduces a grey plastic base which, unlike traditional black plastic, can be detected and recycled within today's waste sorting systems. This launch marks an important step in Duni Group's commitment to more sustainable packaging - without compromising on usability, design or quality.

To enable increased recycling and reduce environmental impact, Duni is replacing black plastic with a new, recyclable grey tone in its new take-away series, Vista. Unlike black plastic, which cannot be identified by optical sorting systems and therefore often ends up as residual waste, the grey plastic is fully detectable in modern recycling facilities. Furthermore, it contains no carbon black - a pigment that hampers recyclability and is associated with potential health concerns. This represents a clear improvement from a sustainability perspective and a step toward more circular use of resources. At the same time, the sleek grey tone provides a modern and elegant presentation of food - without compromising functionality or performance.

- With Vista, we are taking an important step toward offering our customers more sustainable and functional packaging solutions that are designed for real-world needs. The grey plastic allows for recycling in a way that black plastic does not, while the enhanced features contribute to a better user experience from kitchen to consumer. This innovation supports higher recycling rates and reduced plastic use and is a key milestone in Duni Group's journey toward a circular future, says Caroline Tobiasson, Product Manager, Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

Vista has been developed to meet increasing demands for sustainable and practical packaging - from regulatory bodies, consumers and the market alike. The series offers improved usability and is designed to simplify handling while enhancing the overall experience - from kitchen to end-user.

The series is available in five sizes with two- or three-compartment options, suitable for both hot and cold meals. The packaging is made from recyclable polypropylene and has been optimized to use less material, reducing plastic consumption without compromising on functionality or quality. Vista is leak-proof, microwave-safe and equipped with anti-fog lids that reduce condensation and provide clear visibility. Adjustable vents manage steam to preserve texture, while hygiene and tamper-evident features ensure food safety. A tear-off hinge transforms the container into a convenient serving bowl. A smart stacking system further simplifies storage and handling.

The Vista series will be available from July 1, 2025.

CONTACT: Amanda Larsson
Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-608 33 08
amanda.larsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-launches-new-take-away-series-with-improved-recyclability-and-enhanced-functionality,c4156347

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/still-2025-04-04-102910-1-30-1-,c3413423

Still 2025-04-04 102910 1 30 1-

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/still-2025-04-04-102910-1-2-1-2,c3413422

Still 2025-04-04 102910 1 2 1--2

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/still-2025-04-04-102910-1-22-1-,c3413424

Still 2025-04-04 102910 1 22 1-

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/still-2025-04-04-102910-1-29-1-,c3413425

Still 2025-04-04 102910 1 29 1-

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/still-2025-04-04-102910-1-3-1-,c3413426

Still 2025-04-04 102910 1 3 1-

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-launches-new-take-away-series-with-improved-recyclability-and-enhanced-functionality-302472916.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.