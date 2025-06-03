Anzeige
WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 09:01
246,00 Euro
+0,37 % +0,90
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 16:36 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica: Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

Result of the payment of dividends in shares
and record of the corresponding capital increase

Paris, France (June 3, 2025 - 4:30 pm) - The Annual General Meeting of EssilorLuxottica has decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in shares. The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 222.02 per share. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2024, this total being rounded up to the next Euro cent.

The period to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares was open from May 9, 2025, up to, and including, May 30, 2025 (except for shareholders holding shares in pure registered form who exercised such option on May 28, 2025 at the latest). At the end of the option period, 316,917,525 rights were exercised in favor of the 2024 dividend payment in shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 5,638,328 new shares will be issued, representing 1.23% of EssilorLuxottica's share capital on the basis of the share capital as of April 30, 2025. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights conferring the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not choose the share option amounts to Euro 547,443,171.60 and will also be paid on June 5, 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
