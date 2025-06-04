Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Completes Sale of 50% Interest in the Donlin Gold Project

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska to affiliates of Paulson Advisers LLC and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE American, TSX:NG) for $1 billion in cash.

