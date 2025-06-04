Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
WKN: A417GQ | ISIN: CA06849F1080 | Ticker-Symbol: ABR0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 00:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Completes Sale of 50% Interest in the Donlin Gold Project

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska to affiliates of Paulson Advisers LLC and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE American, TSX:NG) for $1 billion in cash.

Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
