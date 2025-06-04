Enersense International Oyj: Enersense to announce its lifecycle partner strategy and financial targets

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | June 04, 2025 at 08:00:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Enersense International Plc has decided on an updated strategy and financial targets for its core businesses for the strategy period 2025-2028. The company will hold a Capital Markets Day today, 4 June 2025, to present its strategy and targets in more detail.

Enersense's strategic target is to be a trusted lifecycle partner for its customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company aims for profitable growth in its markets in Finland, Baltic countries and selectively in other Nordic countries.

Enersense's business is based on efficiently and transparently executed projects and services, in addition to which Enersense optimises the performance of its customers' assets - networks, systems and production facilities - throughout their lifecycle. Enersense's lifecycle offering covers design, construction, operation and maintenance as well as upgrades and modernisations.

"The starting point for our strategy work has been to clearly define why our customers will choose us in 2028 and how we can help them succeed. We have cutting-edge expertise in energy transition and reliable data connections, so the strategy builds on our strengths. Enersense is entering a new strategic period more focused and stronger than ever. Enersense's path to profitable growth is clear, and we aim to increase shareholder value," says CEO Kari Sundbäck.

Enersense has defined its key development areas on its journey to becoming a lifecycle partner. The company develops and digitalises project and service delivery models, creates customer-centric solutions to complex challenges and enhances the sustainability handprint of its offering. Enersense invests in value creation in its key customer segments to maximise the potential of the lifecycle model.

Enersense's strategic targets for 2025-2028:

Growth: compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 4-5%

Profitability: EBIT over 5%

Balance sheet: net gearing below 100%

Safety: towards zero accidents, continuously decreasing frequency lost-time incidents (LTIF)

Climate: Science-based target to be defined in line with our SBTi commitment in H2/2025

Enersense will continue its Value Uplift programme to improve efficiency and support profitable growth. The programme has started off more successfully than expected, and Enersense is targeting an annual performance improvement (EBIT run-rate) of around EUR 5 million from the second half of 2026 onwards.

Enersense's core businesses do not include the Marine and Offshore Unit, which remains under strategic assessment. In June 2024, Enersense announced its new strategic direction, including its core businesses and strategic assessment of three businesses. As a result of these assessments, the wind and solar power project development was sold to Fortum, and the zero-emission transport solutions were discontinued in February 2025.

Capital Markets Day on 4 June 2025

Enersense will present its updated strategy and financial targets for its core businesses at its Capital Markets Day today, 4 June 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Eliel Event Studio of Sanomatalo and via webcast. You can register for the Capital Markets Day at https://enersense.videosync.fi/cmd-2025. Presentation materials and a recording of the event will be available on Enersense's website https://enersense.com/investors/capital-markets-day-2025/.

