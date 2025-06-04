Signature Slim Wired Combo MK620 MK625 for Business brings a modern experience to industries with wired tech needs

Logitech today announced Signature Slim Wired MK620 MK625 Combo for Business, a revamped keyboard and mouse duo designed for companies and industries that require wired technology for reliability, physical security, or shared workspaces, and need to switch between PC, MacOS, and ChromeOS.

Signature Slim Wired Combo MK620 MK625 for Business has SmartWheel scrolling technology, AI Launch Key, and multi-platform compatibility .

It may seem the world has gone wireless, but some industries have strong reasons not to cut the cord. In financial trading floors, physical security is top of mind. In medical facilities, a low battery can slow down information input during a patient's critical condition. In schools or shared workspaces, missing keyboards and mice can bring productivity to a halt.

"Workers in these industries deserve the same modern experience typically seen in wireless tech," said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. "Signature Slim Wired Combo MK620 rewrites the old-school perception of wired devices. It's the end of wired as we know it; time to introduce upgraded performance and customization in a wired model designed for the critical needs of government, banking, healthcare, and shared public spaces."

The newest addition to the Signature Slim family includes the Signature Slim Wired MK620 for Business keyboard that brings the familiarity and fluidity of laptop-style keys rarely seen in wired devices. A dedicated AI Launch Key instantly accesses Microsoft Copilot for Windows or Gemini for ChromeOS, and can be customized to launch other AI tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. For Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom meeting controls at your fingertips, keyboard shortcuts can be configured via the Logi Tune app to mute the microphone, turn the video on and off, or share your screen with a single keystroke.

The keyboard's companion mouse (Signature Wired M520 or M520 L for Business) is ambidextrous to fit left-handed and right-handed people, and can be adjusted to suit individuals' cursor speed preference. With just a flick of the SmartWheel, the mouse will activate super-fast scrolling for long web pages, or employees can choose to go line-by-line, all with Silent Touch technology that reduces 90% of clicking noises.*

Built for Business

While employees enjoy the combo's versatility, IT leaders will enjoy its ease of mass deployment. Signature Slim Wired Combo MK620 supports Windows, MacOS, and ChromeOS, with a switch for IT and employees to easily toggle between each. Simply plug in via USB-C, set the operating system, deploy it across the company for employees, check device status through the Logitech Sync portal, and tap into global support when needed. And because wired devices aren't subject to battery charging and connectivity issues and are less vulnerable to being stolen, IT managers receive fewer support calls and help desk tickets to resolve.

Designed for Sustainability

True to Logitech's ongoing commitment to design for sustainability, the plastic parts of the Signature Slim Wired Combo MK620 are made with a minimum of 66% post-consumer recycled plastic and are shipped in paper packaging that comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. The keyboard plate is made with low-carbon aluminum. With energy consumption in mind, the MK620 combo improves power efficiency by consuming 49% less energy on the keyboard and 50% less on the mouse than its predecessor, the MK120 wired combo.

Pricing and Availability

Signature Slim Wired Combo MK620 MK625 for Business will be available globally June 27 for $69.99. The K620 keyboard ($49.99) and mice M520 and M520 L ($24.99) are also sold individually and available on logitech.com and through authorized resellers.

*Click noise reduced by over 90% compared to Logitech M185. Left click and typing dBA level measured by an independent lab at 1 meter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

