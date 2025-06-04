SciBase Expands Further Through European Market with First Sales Order to customer in Italy

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, today announced its first order from an Italian dermatology practice, marking a major step forward in the company's European expansion strategy. This follows the registration of Nevisense in Italy in February and the launch of the regional Italian version in April.

The order comes from Studio Fabbrocini a prominent dermatology center located in Naples, Italy,

"I am very proud to be part of a lifesaving project to address the critical issue of melanoma in Italy. I firmly believe Kilabs will play a crucial role in securing appropriate deployment of Nevisense thanks to our high expertise and introduction in the field", says Michelangelo Simonelli CEO of Kilabs Srl.

"I am delighted to announce our first sale achieved by our esteemed Italian partner. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence. Together, we are advancing healthcare solutions that will bring immense benefits to patients and pave the way for a healthier future, says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

About Kilabs

Kilabs is an organization dedicated to advancing research, development and access to cutting-edge solutions in specialized medical fields. https://www.kilabspharma.it/en/

