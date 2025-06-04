

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $343.4 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $300.1 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.7 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $4.639 billion from $4.168 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $343.4 Mln. vs. $300.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $4.639 Bln vs. $4.168 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $18.5 - $19.1 Bln



