Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JUNE 2025 AT 14:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Hanseatic Global Terminalsfor the company's Atlantique multimodal terminal at the Port of Le Havre on France's north coast. The terminal is operated by stevedoring company Compagnie Nouvelle de Manutentions Portuaires Le Havre (CNMP LH). The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q2 of 2026.

Le Havre is one of the 10 largest ports in Europe and an important gateway for sea transport to and from France. The terminal, which employs over 550 people, has an annual container throughput of three million TEU and offers excellent hinterland connections to Paris, including by rail. HGT acquired 60% of the shares in CNMP LH in March 2025.

The Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will be the first of their kind deployed at the terminal, and will help HGT reduce local emissions, fuel costs and noise levels significantly while offering operators a more comfortable working environment. The existing equipment fleet at Le Havre includes Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriersand Kalmar empty container handlers.

Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO Hanseatic Global Terminals said: "As we strengthen our position in one of our core European markets, we will continue to improve operations with state-of-the-art equipment and vessels. Building on our recently acquired majority stake in CNMP and our commitment to invest in the terminal, this order plays a significant role in further optimizing operations at the CNMP LH terminal, while simultaneously preparing it for significantly more volume and throughput. We are continuing to expand our global terminal portfolio, paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency."

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: "Our four-decade relationship with CNMP LH has been fruitful and beneficial for both parties and is firmly rooted in mutual trust and respect. We are delighted that Hanseatic Global Terminals has chosen our proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology to support their vision for CNMP LH as they seek to expand the terminal's portfolio and strengthen its competitive position in the French market."

