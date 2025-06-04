Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 09:31
30,440 Euro
-1,62 % -0,500
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,24031,32013:47
31,28031,30013:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 13:10 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JUNE 2025 AT 14:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Hanseatic Global Terminalsfor the company's Atlantique multimodal terminal at the Port of Le Havre on France's north coast. The terminal is operated by stevedoring company Compagnie Nouvelle de Manutentions Portuaires Le Havre (CNMP LH). The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q2 of 2026.

Le Havre is one of the 10 largest ports in Europe and an important gateway for sea transport to and from France. The terminal, which employs over 550 people, has an annual container throughput of three million TEU and offers excellent hinterland connections to Paris, including by rail. HGT acquired 60% of the shares in CNMP LH in March 2025.

The Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will be the first of their kind deployed at the terminal, and will help HGT reduce local emissions, fuel costs and noise levels significantly while offering operators a more comfortable working environment. The existing equipment fleet at Le Havre includes Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriersand Kalmar empty container handlers.

Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO Hanseatic Global Terminals said: "As we strengthen our position in one of our core European markets, we will continue to improve operations with state-of-the-art equipment and vessels. Building on our recently acquired majority stake in CNMP and our commitment to invest in the terminal, this order plays a significant role in further optimizing operations at the CNMP LH terminal, while simultaneously preparing it for significantly more volume and throughput. We are continuing to expand our global terminal portfolio, paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency."

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: "Our four-decade relationship with CNMP LH has been fruitful and beneficial for both parties and is firmly rooted in mutual trust and respect. We are delighted that Hanseatic Global Terminals has chosen our proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology to support their vision for CNMP LH as they seek to expand the terminal's portfolio and strengthen its competitive position in the French market."

Further information for the press:

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar, tel. +32475775695, damien.cols@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachment

  • Quai de l'Atlantique (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/500d282b-6e5a-48bf-a216-c10a70782f15)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.