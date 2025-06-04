Design Therapeutics, Inc.: Design Therapeutics Announces Start of Friedreich Ataxia Patient Dosing Ex-U.S. in its RESTORE-FA Phase 1/2 Multiple-Ascending Dose Trial of DT-216P2

Initial Data from the Ongoing, Blinded Phase 1 Single-Ascending Dose Trial Has Demonstrated Favorable Safety and Pharmacokinetics

IND Application Submitted to Expand RESTORE-FA Trial to U.S. Sites; Notice Received from FDA Placing Clinical Hold on IND Application to Open U.S. Sites

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that the first Friedreich ataxia (FA) patient has been dosed via intravenous (IV) infusion in its RESTORE-FA (Reactivating Expression Suppressed Through Overcoming Repeat Expansion for FA) open-label Phase 1/2 multiple-ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of DT-216P2.

The RESTORE-FA trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of IV and subcutaneous administration of DT-216P2 in patients with FA. DT-216P2 has been administered in one patient to date with no adverse events reported, including no injection site thrombophlebitis. The trial is currently open for enrollment in Australia. Design anticipates reporting data from the MAD trial, including levels of frataxin (FXN) expression based on 12 weeks of dosing, in 2026.

In addition, the company announced that it has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application for DT-216P2 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company received a clinical hold notice on the IND application from FDA, noting nonclinical deficiencies. Further details will be provided in an official letter from FDA within 30 days and the company plans to address their questions, once received.

Initial data from the ongoing Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) trial in healthy volunteers showed that DT-216P2 was generally well-tolerated, with no cases of injection site thrombophlebitis. The company believes the initial PK analysis is supportive of DT-216P2's overall development profile and demonstrates improved exposure over the first-generation formulation.

"We are pleased by the initial findings from the SAD trial that demonstrated a favorable safety profile for DT-216P2 and support its advancement in the MAD FA patient trial. We are surprised by FDA's notice and intend to work closely with them to expand development to the U.S. as expeditiously as possible," said Pratik Shah, Ph.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Design Therapeutics.

About DT-216P2

DT-216P2 is an improved formulation of a GeneTAC® small molecule designed to specifically target the GAA repeat expansion mutation that is the underlying cause of FA and restore the production of endogenous frataxin (FXN) proteins to therapeutic levels.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company's GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing programs in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and Huntington's disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

