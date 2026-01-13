

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Several biotech and healthcare names posted notable gains in Monday's after-hours trading session, with moves driven by earnings updates, guidance announcements, and broader investor sentiment.



FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) led the pack with a sharp rise of 7.68%, closing at $0.41 after hours. The stock added $0.030 despite no company-specific news being released on Monday, suggesting speculative interest or technical momentum may have fueled the move.



Nyxoah SA (NYXH) advanced 3.94% to $5.28 after reporting preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company also provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026, which appeared to bolster investor confidence in its growth trajectory.



Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) climbed 6.90% to $4.49 in after-hours trading. The stock gained $0.29 without any fresh news, continuing a trend of volatility that has characterized the company's recent trading sessions.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) posted a strong after-hours gain of 4.92%, closing at $109.00. While no new updates were issued on Monday, investors may still be digesting the company's January 9 announcement of a collaboration with Eli Lilly to expand access to predictive models through the Revvity Signals platform. The partnership builds on Revvity's Signals Xynthetica offering, aimed at accelerating AI-enabled drug discovery.



Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) rose 3.28% to $33.11 after releasing preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company also issued preliminary guidance for 2026, which likely contributed to the positive after-hours reaction.



Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) added 3.02% to close at $1.34 in after-hours trading. The move came without any new corporate developments, reflecting investor activity in the broader biotech sector.



Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) gained 1.97% to $9.30 after hours. No company-specific news was reported on Monday, but the modest uptick highlights continued interest in the name.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News