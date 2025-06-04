

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, was awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles. This will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.



Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon, said: 'Through our partnership with the U.S. Navy, we are well-positioned to support this increased demand.'



AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft. A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations.



