The company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:250. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 9, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: SPOTR Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:250 Current ISIN: SE0018041097 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 5, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0025166416 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 9, 2025

