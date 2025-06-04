AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Engages Precision Geophysics to Conduct Airborne Survey at Koocanusa Copper Project, Southeast British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Ltd. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Precision Geophysics to conduct a high-resolution airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey over its 100%-owned Koocanusa Copper Project, located in southeastern British Columbia.

1,400 line-km airborne EM and magnetic survey commencing over the western Koocanusa Property to assist in identifying copper-hosting structures in the Middle Creston Formation.

Seeking a geological analog to Hecla's Rock Creek and Montanore copper-silver deposits in Montana, with potential for district-scale sedimentary copper systems.

The first major exploration initiative as a public company, targeting a prospective 42 km corridor with mineralized surface exposed occurrences. Field samples yielding up to 1.0% copper.

This work marks the Company's first major exploration initiative as a newly public company, underscoring Aeonian's commitment to generating shareholder value through rapid deployment of high-quality exploration and discovery.

The western Koocanusa block is underlain by the Middle Creston Formation, a Proterozoic-aged sedimentary unit that is geologically analogous to the Revett Formation in nearby Montana, USA. The Revett hosts significant sediment-hosted copper-silver deposits, including the Rock Creek project, currently held by Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). This deposit has an inferred resource of 658,680 tons of copper and 148.7 million ounces of silver *. Aeonian believes similar potential exists within its Koocanusa Project, given the regional stratigraphic and structural continuity (this comparison is conceptual in nature and does not provide certainty that resource volumes like these deposits will be discovered at Koocanusa).

The upcoming airborne survey aims to map conductive and magnetic features associated with fluid feeder and trap structures, which are prospective hosts for sedimentary copper mineralization. This approach builds on the success of the 2023 drone magnetic surveys, which identified two synclinal structures-now known as the Jake and Gilnockie targets-with coincident surface copper mineralization, including grab samples with up to 1.0% copper.

To date, Aeonian has delineated a 42-kilometre mineralized corridor extending from the Canada-U.S. border to Moyie, BC, demonstrating robust continuity of structure, alteration, and mineralization along strike. Surface sampling has returned grades consistent with sedimentary copper deposits worldwide, reinforcing the project's potential for a district-scale discovery.

"We are excited to kick off our first formal exploration program as a public company," said Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources. "The Koocanusa Project represents a compelling opportunity to unlock value in an underexplored but highly prospective copper belt. This airborne survey will be instrumental in refining our targeting strategy and driving future drill campaigns."

The survey commenced on 22 nd May 2025, with interpretation of results expected within approximately six weeks. These results will guide the next phase of exploration, including potential ground-based geophysics, mapping, and drill targeting.

Aeonian also announces the resignation of Mr. Branden Haynes as President & Director of the Company, effective May 27, 2025. Aeonian wishes to thank Mr. Haynes for his contributions to the Company.

* Referenced from Hecla Reserves Information Sheet dated 31 st December 2023. (https://www.hecla.com/wp-content/uploads/Hecla_Reserves-12-31-2023.pdf)

About Aeonian

Aeonian Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company with its flagship Koocanusa copper project located in southeast British Columbia. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional mineral projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.c a . Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

CONTACT:

Andy Randell (CEO)

hello@aeonianresources.com

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-resources-engages-precision-geophysics-to-conduct-airborne-survey-at-kooc-1035263