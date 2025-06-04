Strategically coordinated pricing measures implemented in conjunction with the release of Monster Hunter Wilds contributed to title's momentum

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, released on June 30, 2022, has sold over 10 million cumulative units globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604482423/en/

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Logo

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter Rise (which was released in March 2021)The title garnered high acclaim from players for its additional new locales, monsters, and never-before experienced hunting actions, as well as ongoing free title updates. Further, as a result of bringing the title to multiple platforms and expanding its user base globally, the game is still being enjoyed by many users even today, three years after its release, together with Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has worked to enhance the brand value of Monster Hunter through a variety of initiatives, including with Monster Hunter Bridge, an experiential attraction being exhibited at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan as well as the Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert. Furthermore, strategically coordinated pricing measures implemented in conjunction with the February 2025 release of Monster Hunter Wilds have proved highly effective, all of which drove Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to surpass 10 million units sold worldwide.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Monster Hunter Series

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 120 million units (as of March 31, 2025).

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604482423/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623