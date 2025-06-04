Provider of UpToDate ranks highest in innovation; named "Company to Action" in 2025 market evaluation

Wolters Kluwer Health has once again been identified as one of the top two companies in the new Frost Radar report on Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS). Evaluating over 60 companies, the Frost Radar spotlights 10; Wolters Kluwer was the only one named both a "Company to Action" and the market leader for innovation. The company was also a leader in the 2023 report.

According to the Frost report, the top-right Radar position of Wolters Kluwer shows it "has firmly established itself as a leader in the CDSS market, with impressive R&D investment, and recent and upcoming product launches. The company's strategic integration of emerging technologies, particularly Gen AI, has positioned it at the forefront of next-generation CDSS solutions."

The report also recognizes the company's redefinition of the CDSS category with its introduction of UpToDate Enterprise Edition stating it "is designed to align buyers, administrators, and care teams on a singular platform. This strategic alignment is key in enhancing care delivery and realizing superior returns on investment. With advanced on-demand analytics, this edition offers system-level insights into product usage, community trends, education needs, and the overarching impact of UpToDate on healthcare systems."

"The Frost Radar is a deep dive into the CDSS market and its vendors. Based on our analysis, Wolters Kluwer has achieved significant growth for its solutions by focusing on innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Dr. Rishi Pathak,Global Director of Healthcare Life Sciences, Frost Sullivan. "That, combined with their strategy to increase the reach of UpToDate through integration into the clinician workflow and the intention to address adjacent operational and financial workflows, puts them in the leadership position."

Wolters Kluwer Health recently announced the integration of UpToDate with several ambient AI leaders, including Abridge, Suki, Microsoft and others.

"Being named the innovation leader in the Frost Radar reinforces our focus on innovation and interconnectivity and validates our commitment to transforming healthcare through product innovation and strategic partnerships," said Greg Samios, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health. "We remain dedicated to helping providers make faster, smarter decisions across the care continuum, while enabling organizations to maximize their UpToDate investment through insightful analytics, harmonized content, seamless integration, and AI-enhanced features."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

