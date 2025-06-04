Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206
04.06.25
1,045 Euro
-1,88 % -0,020
04.06.2025
Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Surpasses 5 Million Pre-Registrations for Upcoming Farm Manager Title

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) is excited to announce that our upcoming release, Farm Manager, has already exceeded 5 million preregistrations - an impressive milestone that significantly outpaces our previous titles. For comparison, Truck Manager, Train Manager, and Energy Manager concluded their preregistration phases with 3 million, 500,000, and 300,000 preregistrations, respectively.

Scheduled for launch in late June or early July, Farm Manager represents a major step forward for us. While preregistration numbers are not a direct indicator of future financial performance, they do highlight strong market interest. Historically, we have launched our games early and continued development post-release with valuable feedback from our players.

However, the launch of Farm Manager marks a strategic shift. Based on insights from earlier releases and the overwhelming interest in Truck Manager, we've adopted a new approach: ensuring future titles are more feature-complete at launch. Farm Manager is the first title to follow this model.

With this change, we expect Farm Manager to generate revenue faster than previous games, Energy Manager being a possible outlier due to unique circumstances.

Pre-register now and be part of the growing community eagerly awaiting the launch of Farm Manager:

Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trophygames.farmmanager&hl=en
App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/dk/app/farm-manager-2025/id6739125379

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Surpasses 5 Million Pre-Registrations for Upcoming Farm Manager Title

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-surpasses-5-million-pre-registrations-for-upcoming-f-1035419

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
