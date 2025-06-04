Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Surpasses 5 Million Pre-Registrations for Upcoming Farm Manager Title

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) is excited to announce that our upcoming release, Farm Manager, has already exceeded 5 million preregistrations - an impressive milestone that significantly outpaces our previous titles. For comparison, Truck Manager, Train Manager, and Energy Manager concluded their preregistration phases with 3 million, 500,000, and 300,000 preregistrations, respectively.

Scheduled for launch in late June or early July, Farm Manager represents a major step forward for us. While preregistration numbers are not a direct indicator of future financial performance, they do highlight strong market interest. Historically, we have launched our games early and continued development post-release with valuable feedback from our players.

However, the launch of Farm Manager marks a strategic shift. Based on insights from earlier releases and the overwhelming interest in Truck Manager, we've adopted a new approach: ensuring future titles are more feature-complete at launch. Farm Manager is the first title to follow this model.

With this change, we expect Farm Manager to generate revenue faster than previous games, Energy Manager being a possible outlier due to unique circumstances.

Pre-register now and be part of the growing community eagerly awaiting the launch of Farm Manager:



Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trophygames.farmmanager&hl=en

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/dk/app/farm-manager-2025/id6739125379