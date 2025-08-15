Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
München
15.08.25 | 08:16
2,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.08.2025 10:26 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Revises 2025 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 24/2025 (August 15, 2025)

*Contains Inside Information*

Unaudited preliminary figures for H1 2025 - and, more importantly, results from July and the first half of August - have led to a narrowing of the 2025 revenue guidance range.

New Financial Guidance 2025

Revenue

DKK 96m-108m (previously DKK 85m-106m)

EBITDA

DKK 16m-20m

EBT

DKK 6m-9m

The updated guidance now excludes The Ranchers due to uncertainty about the exact release date. The developer is currently finalising a public demo ahead of a Next Fest appearance and an Early Access launch. While builds are progressing well, the pace is slower than expected. The world is now fully built, and the focus has shifted to onboarding and polish before release.

As The Ranchers is a premium title, it will not be released early or in an unfinished state. The full player experience must be ready from day one.

Preliminary H1 2025 Results (Unaudited)
Revenue: DKK 45.3m (H1 2024: DKK 45.4m)
EBITDA: DKK 9.7m (H1 2024: DKK 12.5m)
EBT: DKK 4.0m (H1 2024: DKK 8.0m)

Performance in Q2 2025 exceeded expectations. However, a weaker USD impacted results, as more than half of our sales are USD-based. We see this currency shift as an opportunity to grow market share and have increased marketing budgets for Airline Manager and our new titles Truck Manager and Farm Manager .

This reallocation has temporarily paused our buyback program to ensure liquidity. The higher revenue forecast does not immediately translate into higher EBITDA or EBT, as marketing investments typically have a break-even period of 6-12 months.

Game Launch Updates
The release of Farm Manager and the scaling of Truck Manager remain on track, with both showing potential to become our largest titles. At present, they generate monthly revenues of DKK 2-3m each, supported by significant marketing investment. It is still too early to project their full long-term potential.

In Q2 2025, monthly revenue averaged DKK 7.8m. July, driven by Truck Manager and Farm Manager , reached DKK 10.7m, with August expected to be slightly higher - one of the main drivers of this updated guidance.

H1 2025 Report
In our half yearly report, to be released on August 19th, we will provide KPIs for our games and have additional data for July to help our investors be completely up to date in these exciting times.

Investor Day
Remember to join our investor day on August 26th: Sign up here!

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Revises 2025 Guidance

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-revises-2025-guidance-1061436

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.