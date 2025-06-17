Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:07
1,180 Euro
+0,85 % +0,010
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROPHY GAMES DEVELOPMENT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2025 08:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trophy Games Development: Truck Manager Sets a New Monthly Revenue Record

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

We are excited to share that Truck Manager has achieved a new milestone in May, setting a monthly revenue record of DKK 1.6 million . This marks a significant increase compared to the Q1 monthly average of DKK 0.7 million, highlighting the strong early momentum as we begin scaling the title.

While the game is still in active development, with key late-game features scheduled for release over the next 2-3 months, the performance so far has exceeded our expectations. Encouraged by these results, we have allocated additional marketing budget beyond our initial plans to accelerate growth further. This will have a short-term impact on EBITDA and EBT, as our marketing usually has a break-even period of around six months.

If this scaling trend continues, Truck Manager is positioned to make a meaningful contribution to Trophy Games' Q3 revenue . In light of its strong early traction, we've decided to prioritise continued investment in both marketing and development for Truck Manager , rather than transitioning the team to other titles at this time.

We believe that by focusing resources on maximising the game's potential, we can drive even greater long-term value from this title, and then port the key features to the rest of the games in the Transport Series.
This message does not change the current guidance.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Truck Manager Sets a New Monthly Revenue Record

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/truck-manager-sets-a-new-monthly-revenue-record-1040318

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
