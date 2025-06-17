Trophy Games Development: Truck Manager Sets a New Monthly Revenue Record

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

We are excited to share that Truck Manager has achieved a new milestone in May, setting a monthly revenue record of DKK 1.6 million . This marks a significant increase compared to the Q1 monthly average of DKK 0.7 million, highlighting the strong early momentum as we begin scaling the title.

While the game is still in active development, with key late-game features scheduled for release over the next 2-3 months, the performance so far has exceeded our expectations. Encouraged by these results, we have allocated additional marketing budget beyond our initial plans to accelerate growth further. This will have a short-term impact on EBITDA and EBT, as our marketing usually has a break-even period of around six months.

If this scaling trend continues, Truck Manager is positioned to make a meaningful contribution to Trophy Games' Q3 revenue . In light of its strong early traction, we've decided to prioritise continued investment in both marketing and development for Truck Manager , rather than transitioning the team to other titles at this time.

We believe that by focusing resources on maximising the game's potential, we can drive even greater long-term value from this title, and then port the key features to the rest of the games in the Transport Series.

This message does not change the current guidance.

