PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Closes Third Tranche of Construction Facility and Provides Construction Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to announce that yesterday it closed the third tranche of the construction facility provided by its major shareholder, receiving US$1,800,000.

The creditor of the Loan is a control person of the Company. Accordingly, the Loan constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirement to obtain minority shareholder approval in connection with the Loan in reliance on the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, as the Company has determined that the Loan contains reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the Loan was obtained from an arm's length party, and the Loan is not convertible or repayable as to principal or interest, directly or indirectly, in equity or voting securities of the Company or its subsidiaries. The formal valuation requirements are not applicable to the Loan pursuant to section 5.4(1) of MI 61-101. The board of directors of the Company approved the Loan and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

Construction Update

The Company is also pleased to inform that major equipment ordered to Xinhai Mineral Processing PLC arrived this week to the Port of Callao. This includes all crushing units (jaw and cone crusher, vibrating screen and conveyors), two complete ball mills with liners and motors, six flotation cells, three thickeners and a filter press for flotation concentrate, as well as various pumps and other small components.

Customs clearance is expected to be completed in the coming days. Following inspection, the majority of the equipment will be transported to the construction site, with select components undergoing precision measurement in Lima to facilitate local manufacturing of maintenance parts.

Following the end of the raining season, the EPC contractor is currently focused on civil works to soon received the equipment on site.

As previously disclosed, PPX is constructing a 350 tonnes-per-day (tpd) Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) and flotation plant at the Igor Project. The plant is designed to process gold and silver-bearing ore from the Callanquitas Mine. Construction is being carried out by a third-party contractor and remains on schedule for completion by December 2025.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

