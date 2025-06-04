Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874338 | ISIN: AU000000RHC8 | Ticker-Symbol: RMY
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 09:32
21,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60022,20018:20
21,80022,00018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 17:30 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C-Rad AB: C-RAD expands footprint in France, by joining forces with leading private healthcare provider Ramsay Santé with high-precision SGRT systems to a total value of 8.5 MSEK

C-RAD has signed a strategic agreement with Ramsay Santé, one of Europe's leading private healthcare providers, for the delivery and installation of its advanced Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT) solutions at two of the group's hospitals in France. The total value of the order is 8.5 MSEK, including a multi-year service contract.

Ramsay Santé operates 350 healthcare facilities across France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Italy, serving over seven million patients annually. This collaboration marks a key milestone for C-RAD in the French market.

At Hôpital Privé Clairval in Marseille, the new Catalyst+ HD system enhances an existing SGRT suite. At Hôpital Privé Les Peupliers in Paris, Ramsay Santé introduces SGRT technology for the first time, with two Catalyst+ HD systems and one Sentinel system delivered in this quarter.

At Hôpital Privé des Peupliers, Ramsay Santé is modernizing its radiotherapy equipment, starting with the deployment of the C-RAD solution. These installations mark an important step in their ongoing commitment to innovation across their oncology network.

"We are proud to support Ramsay Santé's forward-thinking healthcare philosophy with C-RAD's technological expertise, as the two institutions are setting a standard in radiation oncology across France," said Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO and President of C-RAD. "The partnership with Ramsay Santé reflects our continued success in delivering robust, high-performance SGRT solutions that meet the clinical and operational demands of modern radiotherapy departments."

For further information:

Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO, +46 (0)795 85 66 77, investors@c-rad.com
Linda Frölén, CFO, +46 (0)703 03 32 53, investors@c-rad.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.