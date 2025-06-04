C-Rad AB: C-RAD expands footprint in France, by joining forces with leading private healthcare provider Ramsay Santé with high-precision SGRT systems to a total value of 8.5 MSEK

C-RAD has signed a strategic agreement with Ramsay Santé, one of Europe's leading private healthcare providers, for the delivery and installation of its advanced Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT) solutions at two of the group's hospitals in France. The total value of the order is 8.5 MSEK, including a multi-year service contract.

Ramsay Santé operates 350 healthcare facilities across France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Italy, serving over seven million patients annually. This collaboration marks a key milestone for C-RAD in the French market.

At Hôpital Privé Clairval in Marseille, the new Catalyst+ HD system enhances an existing SGRT suite. At Hôpital Privé Les Peupliers in Paris, Ramsay Santé introduces SGRT technology for the first time, with two Catalyst+ HD systems and one Sentinel system delivered in this quarter.

At Hôpital Privé des Peupliers, Ramsay Santé is modernizing its radiotherapy equipment, starting with the deployment of the C-RAD solution. These installations mark an important step in their ongoing commitment to innovation across their oncology network.

"We are proud to support Ramsay Santé's forward-thinking healthcare philosophy with C-RAD's technological expertise, as the two institutions are setting a standard in radiation oncology across France," said Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO and President of C-RAD. "The partnership with Ramsay Santé reflects our continued success in delivering robust, high-performance SGRT solutions that meet the clinical and operational demands of modern radiotherapy departments."

For further information:

Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO, +46 (0)795 85 66 77, investors@c-rad.com

Linda Frölén, CFO, +46 (0)703 03 32 53, investors@c-rad.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com