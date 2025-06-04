Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 15:29
26,750 Euro
-1,11 % -0,300
Actusnews Wire
04.06.2025 18:23 Uhr
BASTIDE: Respiratory care therapy: Baywater wins London region tender and consolidates its leading position in the UK

Caissargues, June 4, 2025

After being chosen one year ago by the National Health Service (NHS) to be the exclusive operator for respiratory care (oxygen therapy) in the East of England region of the United Kingdom, Baywater, a subsidiary wholly owned by Bastide Groupe, has consolidated its leading position in the UK by winning the tender to provide equipment and follow-up care for oxygen therapy patients in the London area.

This new contract, initially for seven years with the possibility of extending to ten, represents around €6.5 million in full-year revenue. It is scheduled to come into effect before the end of 2025, once the administrative and legal phase has been finalized.

Bastide Groupe gained a foothold in the UK home respiratory care therapy market with the acquisition of Baywater Healthcare in 2018, and has since significantly strengthened its position. In 2017, Baywater treated 26,000 patients in three regions, for revenue of around €27 million. With this new contract, the company will become the exclusive operator in six of the eleven regions of Great Britain (East of England, North West, West Midlands, Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber and London), with almost 60,000 patients receiving oxygen therapy. This share represents around €55-60 million in revenue, a twofold increase since Baywater was acquired by the Group.

These successes illustrate the effectiveness of Bastide Groupe's targeted acquisition strategy, as well as its ability to develop the full potential of the companies acquired to create and maximize value over the long term.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual revenue on Thursday, September 4, 2025 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJ2fYpWZaG/JyW+alptsbWJnaWtqyGmabZTGmGmZZcjGcGxkmptonJWeZnJjlWxq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92074-contrat-londres-baywater-v2_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
