Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DJ
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 15:29
28,200 Euro
+5,42 % +1,450
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,15028,60019:33
05.06.2025 18:53 Uhr
120 Leser
BASTIDE: Disposal of DORGE and DYNA MEDICAL in Belgium

Caissargues, June 5, 2025

Bastide Groupe announced today the disposal of its Belgian subsidiaries, Dorge Medic, which specializes in the sale and rental of medical equipment and products for homecare and orthopedics, and Dyna-Médical, specialist in the manufacture, fitting and sale of custom-made medical devices including bandages, orthotics, abdominal belts, compression stockings and orthopedic footwear.

In 2023-2024, Dorge Medic and Dyna-Médical, respectively acquired in 2013 and 2014, generated combined revenue of €9.6 million.

Both subsidiaries have been sold to Aqtor!, a Belgium-based specialist in technical orthopedics and subsidiary of Groupe Eqwal, international leader in the disability support sector.

The transaction, settled in cash, will have an accretive impact on margins and will contribute to reducing Bastide Groupe's net debt. It is part of the Group's strategy of focusing its efforts on developing its value-added and synergistic businesses with high growth potential.

Following this disposal, Bastide remains present in Belgium in the buoyant respiratory care market.

The Group is continuing to examine the possibility of selling assets that no longer align with its strategy or with a view to externalizing its value creation.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual revenue on Thursday, September 4, 2025 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

About Eqwal

A global player in the disability support sector, Eqwal promotes the inclusion of people with care dependencies, drawing on human and technological expertise to improve their well-being. With a presence in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, England, Denmark, Switzerland and the United States via its Patient Care network, Eqwal has an international reach thanks to the distribution of its digital solutions, scanners, milling machines and orthopedic components. Eqwal also works in less developed countries through its Foundation.

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2ltaZluZmibmW6fasqXa2KVbm+WxGTImmGaxpZxlpeXa59nnJtnm8rGZnJjlmVu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92108-mad-belgique-eng-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
