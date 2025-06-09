BASTIDE: Disposal of CICADUM and MEDSOFT

Caissargues, June 9, 2025

Bastide Groupe announced today the disposal of its French subsidiaries, Cicadum, 51%-owned, (signing subject to financing condition precedent) and Medsoft, 100%-owned, both specialized in stomatherapy. The two subsidiaries have been sold to their founders.

In 2023-2024 fiscal year, Cicadum and Medsoft generated combined revenue of €11 million.

The transaction, settled in cash, will have an accretive impact on the Group's margins and will contribute to reducing Bastide Groupe's net debt. The Group continues to assess potential divestments of assets that no longer align with its strategy or that could unlock the value created by the Group.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual revenue on Thursday, September 4, 2025 after the close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

