Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370
Frankfurt
09.06.25 | 15:29
28,050 Euro
-0,88 % -0,250
BASTIDE: Disposal of CICADUM and MEDSOFT

Caissargues, June 9, 2025

Bastide Groupe announced today the disposal of its French subsidiaries, Cicadum, 51%-owned, (signing subject to financing condition precedent) and Medsoft, 100%-owned, both specialized in stomatherapy. The two subsidiaries have been sold to their founders.

In 2023-2024 fiscal year, Cicadum and Medsoft generated combined revenue of €11 million.

The transaction, settled in cash, will have an accretive impact on the Group's margins and will contribute to reducing Bastide Groupe's net debt. The Group continues to assess potential divestments of assets that no longer align with its strategy or that could unlock the value created by the Group.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual revenue on Thursday, September 4, 2025 after the close of trading.

A propos de Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Créé en 1977 par Guy Bastide, le Groupe Bastide est l'un des principaux acteurs européens dans la prestation de santé à domicile. Présent dans 8 pays, Bastide développe une démarche qualité permanente et s'engage à fournir les dispositifs médicaux et les services associés répondant le mieux aux besoins des patients dans les domaines clés de la santé: diabète, nutrition, perfusion, respiratoire, stomathérapie et urologie. Bastide est coté sur Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analystes-Investisseurs
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Presse - Médias
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

CONTACTS

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mpueYsacZGqcx3GeZ5drbpaXbJxllWaaamrLxWdxmMmVnJxoxWuWnJuWZnJjlmpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92152-cession-cicadum-et-medsoft-veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
