DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 04-Jun-2025 / 18:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 04/06/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 5,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 634.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 630.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 633.3056

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,753,302 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,069,487. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

4 June 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 4 June 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 633.3056 5,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 856 630.00 11:29:13 00075636501TRLO0 XLON 12 630.00 12:44:19 00075639179TRLO0 XLON 12 634.00 15:20:25 00075646085TRLO0 XLON 118 634.00 16:35:02 00075651305TRLO0 XLON 2 634.00 16:35:02 00075651306TRLO0 XLON 88 634.00 16:35:02 00075651307TRLO0 XLON 317 634.00 16:35:02 00075651308TRLO0 XLON 257 634.00 16:35:02 00075651309TRLO0 XLON 17 634.00 16:35:02 00075651310TRLO0 XLON 171 634.00 16:35:02 00075651311TRLO0 XLON 3150 634.00 16:35:02 00075651312TRLO0 XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 391808 EQS News ID: 2151014 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)