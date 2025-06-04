Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 08:05
7,300 Euro
+0,69 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,85020:24
Dow Jones News
04.06.2025 19:51 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
04-Jun-2025 / 18:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase              04/06/2025 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 5,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)     634.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)     630.00 
Average price paid per share (GBp)     633.3056

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,822,789 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,753,302 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,069,487. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

4 June 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 4 June 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
633.3056               5,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
856       630.00          11:29:13      00075636501TRLO0       XLON 
12        630.00          12:44:19      00075639179TRLO0       XLON 
12        634.00          15:20:25      00075646085TRLO0       XLON 
118       634.00          16:35:02      00075651305TRLO0       XLON 
2        634.00          16:35:02      00075651306TRLO0       XLON 
88        634.00          16:35:02      00075651307TRLO0       XLON 
317       634.00          16:35:02      00075651308TRLO0       XLON 
257       634.00          16:35:02      00075651309TRLO0       XLON 
17        634.00          16:35:02      00075651310TRLO0       XLON 
171       634.00          16:35:02      00075651311TRLO0       XLON 
3150       634.00          16:35:02      00075651312TRLO0       XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391808 
EQS News ID:  2151014 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
