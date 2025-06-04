Anzeige
WKN: A4098R | ISIN: CA49571M5037 | Ticker-Symbol: 9700
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 19:02
0,193 Euro
-2,03 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGFISHER METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGFISHER METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2060,22821:57
0,2080,22621:58
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 21:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grant of 2,200,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of C$0.32 per share and will vest over a period of twelve (12) months. The stock options were granted as part of Kingfisher's ongoing efforts to attract and retain key personnel and provide long-term performance incentives.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 849 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 88,661,810 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 778 606 2507
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Kingfisher. In making the forward-looking statements, Kingfisher has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Kingfisher's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Kingfisher does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kingfisher-provides-corporate-update-1035532

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
