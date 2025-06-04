Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Announces Issuance of Two New Patents Strengthening Its Portfolio in Advanced Laser Technologies

Patents cover new defense and commercial applications

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the development of advanced laser and optical technologies, is pleased to announce the issuance of two new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These patents, U.S. Patent No. 12,171,055, issued December 17, 2024, and U.S. Patent No. 12,320,702, issued June 3, 2025, further solidify the company's position at the forefront of innovative laser systems for defense, aerospace, and commercial applications.

U.S. Patent No. 12,171,055, titled "Pulsed Laser Thermal Excitation," covers novel techniques for generating range-specific thermal plasma using an ultrashort pulse laser with sufficient peak power to induce self-focusing and whole beam collapse at a designated distance, enabling the disruption or interdiction of high-speed objects such as hypersonic vehicles. The second patent, Patent No. 12,320,702, titled "Pathogen Detection and Neutralization Using Deep UV-C Generation Via Seeded Raman Amplification and Second Harmonic Generation," describes a tunable, high-brightness deep ultraviolet C (UV-C) pulsed light system that uses Raman amplification and wavelength conversion to detect, neutralize, and confirm the absence of specific pathogens through fluorescence and Stokes Raman scattering.

"These patents represent significant milestones in our mission to push the boundaries of ultrashort pulsed laser-based applications and technology," said Dr. Stephen McCahon, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Applied Energetics. "The innovations covered by these patents enhance our ability to deliver precise, high-performance systems that meet the evolving needs of our customers in defense and beyond. Our team's dedication to scientific excellence continues to drive breakthroughs that position Applied Energetics as a leader in this field."

Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics, added, "The issuance of these patents underscores our commitment to innovation and intellectual property development. They strengthen our competitive advantage and open new opportunities for collaboration and commercialization. We are excited about the potential of these technologies to transform industries and enhance national security capabilities."

These patents add to Applied Energetics' growing portfolio, which now includes 27 issued and additional pending patents focused on advanced laser systems, optical technologies, and directed energy solutions. The company continues to invest in research and development to address emerging challenges in defense, aerospace, and industrial markets.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 27 patents and 7 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. ? Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

