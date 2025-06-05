The Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network of laboratories in India recently unveiled its expanded, state-of-the-art facilities in Hongasandra, Bangalore. This strategic investment doubles the Bangalore laboratory's footprint and offers enhanced capabilities, enabling a significant leap in compliance and performance testing tailored to the evolving needs of India's textile, apparel, footwear, and leather goods markets. The expansion directly addresses the growing demand for a one-stop solution for comprehensive quality, safety, and sustainability testing services across India's rapidly advancing manufacturing supply chain landscape.

The Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network of laboratories in India is a trusted partner for global and domestic brands, retailers, and manufacturers. With these new upgrades, the Bangalore laboratory is well-positioned provide innovative and specialised testing services, including:

Chemical Smart Testing to provide comprehensive restricted substances list (RSL) analysis for global market compliance;

Advanced Dry Cleaning Testing Capabilities to ensure textile durability and performance across multiple cleaning methods;

to ensure textile durability and performance across multiple cleaning methods; Comprehensive testing for JIS Standards, in collaboration with KAKEN TEST CENTRE, Japan, reinforcing support to Japanese buyers' compliance requirements.

With a modern layout, a compliance-first design, and a LEAN-aligned workflow, the enhanced laboratory streamlines operations and delivers a seamless service to clients. Dedicated spaces for innovation and future growth reflect the Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network of laboratories' commitment to advancing India's dynamic consumer product ecosystem, meeting future market demands, and offering testing expertise to meet the highest standards.

Backed by a global network of over 85 laboratories and more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Eurofins network of Consumer Product Testing laboratories provides global clients with a wide array of industry leading testing services across Softlines Hardlines (S&H), Cosmetics Personal Care (C&PC), Electrical Electronics (E&E), and Sustainability Services.

About Eurofins Consumer Product Testing

Backed by a global network of over 85 laboratories and more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Eurofins Consumer Product Testing network of laboratories provides global clients with a wide array of industry-leading testing services across the Softlines Hardlines (S&H), Cosmetics Personal Care (C&PC), Electrical Electronics (E&E), and Sustainability Services fields.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 63,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604394476/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Himanshi Aggarwal

Himanshi.Aggarwal@xoin.eurofinsasia.com