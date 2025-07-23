

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins reported that its first half net profit to owners of the company and hybrid capital investors increased to 247 million euros from 221 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share attributable to owners was 1.16 euros compared to 1.00 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 810 million euros, 7.0% higher year-on-year.



Revenues were 3.61 billion euros compared to 3.42 billion euros, previous year. Organic revenue growth was 3.9%, or 2.9% excluding adjustment for public working days.



Eurofins confirmed objectives for fiscal 2025 and for the mid-term to fiscal 2027.



