Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
70.7336
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
70.9680
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
70.5398
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
67.9096
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
67.6061
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
68.9956
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
