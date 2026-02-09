Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services, a long-standing and trusted partner for clinical trial testing solutions with deep expertise in specialty biomarkers and molecular assays, announces a significant expansion of its service portfolio with the addition of enhanced bioanalytical testing capabilities. These new services are fully aligned with Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and Good Clinical Practices (GCP), enabling the company to enhance support of biopharmaceutical development programs with greater scientific breadth throughout the drug development workflow.

This strategic advancement follows the successful relocation and integration of Eurofins Pharma Bioanalytics Services from St. Charles, Missouri, into Eurofins Viracor BioPharma's purpose-built, eleven-acre facility in Lenexa, Kansas. The bioanalytical organization brings more than two decades of specialized experience in pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and biomarker testing. By combining both laboratories' strengths, Eurofins Viracor BioPharma expands the depth of scientific expertise available to sponsors while simplifying access to integrated technologies, harmonized contracting, and comprehensive testing solutions under one unit; providing sponsors with more seamless and efficient experience.

The newly expanded laboratory space in Lenexa was meticulously designed to meet the needs of increasingly complex clinical trials, ensuring high-quality sample management, streamlined workflows, and robust data integrity. With these enhanced capabilities, Eurofins Viracor BioPharma now offers a full suite of bioanalytical services, including method development, validation, and regulated sample analysis, all consistent with global regulatory guidance.

This expansion underscores Eurofins Viracor BioPharma's continued investment in scientific leadership, advanced quality systems, and world-class laboratory infrastructure. It further reinforces the company's commitment to supporting biopharmaceutical innovators as they navigate the challenges of modern drug development and work to bring important therapies to patients worldwide.

About Eurofins Viracor BioPharma

Eurofins Viracor BioPharma, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, is a trusted provider of specialized drug development testing solutions for pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. With over 40 years of expertise, Eurofins Viracor BioPharma provides high-quality, reliable data to evaluate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates across all major therapeutic areas. Its broad capabilities include molecular infectious disease testing, vaccine safety and efficacy assessment, immunogenicity, cell-based assays, and biomarker analysis. The company offers a validated portfolio of more than 3,000 assays and continues developing custom assays to meet evolving client needs. Built on a legacy of scientific excellence and quality, Eurofins Viracor BioPharma delivers solutions that enable clinical therapeutics development.

