Eurofins MET Laboratories, part of the Eurofins Electrical Electronics global network, announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot testing laboratory in Littleton, Massachusetts a prime location in the Boston innovation corridor. Positioned at the epicenter of New England's med-tech, wireless innovation, clean energy, and advanced electronics ecosystem, the capabilities of this laboratory further position Eurofins MET Laboratories as the premier regional partner for high-stakes, regulated products. It meets heightened demand from companies developing life-saving medical devices, next-gen wireless-enabled products, renewable energy solutions, and beyond offering faster turnaround times and deeper technical support, accelerating time-to-market while ensuring compliance.

The capabilities of the new laboratory complement Eurofins MET Laboratories' robust network of Safety, Environmental and EMC testing laboratories across six other locations in the United States, including Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, and California. This laboratory also houses a 10-metre semi-anechoic chamber, adding to the 10-metre chambers located in Eurofins MET Laboratories' Texas and California laboratories among others.

Highlights of the new laboratory include:

Advanced EMC and wireless testing by a 10-metre semi-anechoic chamber for comprehensive compliance to FCC, ISED, CE, RED, and global standards

Product Safety Testing, offering testing and certification for multiple industries and product categories, including medical, information technology, laboratory and measurement, industrial, military, hazardous locations, appliances and electronics, safety field evaluations, and more

Dedicated renewable energy testing covering electrical safety, EMC, performance, and environmental resilience to support the transition to sustainable power

Full environmental and performance simulation to validate durability and reliability under real-world and harsh conditions

Purpose-built spaces optimised for the most demanding projects in medical, wireless/consumer electronics, industrial, renewable energy, and emerging tech sectors to streamline complex workflows and minimise delays

Eurofins Consumer Product Testing is part of the Eurofins network and is a global leader in supporting brands, retailers and manufacturers worldwide in bringing safe, compliant and high-quality consumer products to market. It offers comprehensive, end-to-end testing, inspection and certification services designed around customer needs and product lifecycle requirements.

With expertise across Softlines Hardlines, Cosmetics Personal Care, Electrical Electronics, and Sustainability Services, Eurofins Consumer Product Testing delivers integrated testing, inspection and certification services across supply chains, helping customers manage risk, meet regulatory expectations and build consumer trust.

