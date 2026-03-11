Eurofins Biomnis, a leading European provider of specialised clinical diagnostics services, and part of the global network of Eurofins laboratories, announces the successful development and validation of a new liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) method for the detection and quantification of cereulide toxin in human stool samples.

This innovation underlines Eurofins Biomnis' diagnostic innovation, and its commitment to contributing its expertise to reducing diagnostic uncertainty with solutions that support clinicians and laboratories nationwide and internationally. Eurofins Biomnis has fully validated the method for human stool samples, taking into account matrix effects and meeting the requirements of ISO 15189 (with the exception of inter-method comparison on pathological clinical samples).

Cereulide, a toxin produced by specific strains of Bacillus cereus, has recently raised significant public attention following contamination events involving infant formula and severe clinical presentations in vulnerable populations. Recent recommendations from the French Society of Pediatrics (February 2026) highlight the need for reliable analytical tools to support clinical investigations into suspected foodborne intoxication cases.

Although no widely standardised or disseminated clinical reference thresholds currently exist for interpreting cereulide concentrations in stool, this novel analytical method represents a meaningful support to laboratories and clinicians in instances of suspected cereulide exposure, facilitating detection and quantification to support diagnosis and treatment decisions. Crucially, Eurofins Biomnis ensures turnaround times compatible with routine medical biology practice, allowing healthcare professionals to rely on timely and scientifically robust results.

About Eurofins Biomnis

Eurofins Biomnis is one of Europe's leading laboratories in specialised clinical diagnostics. Founded in 1897 by Marcel Mérieux, a student of Louis Pasteur, the laboratory has built more than a century of scientific expertise and today offers an extensive portfolio of over 2,000 high-value diagnostic tests.

With 16,000 m² of analytical facilities across its Ivry-sur-Seine and Lyon sites, Eurofins Biomnis combines high-throughput processing with deep scientific expertise to deliver rapid turnaround times and high-quality results and is accredited to NF EN ISO 15189.

