

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German wind turbine manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has received a 56 MW order for the supply and installation of eight wind turbines from Umwelt Management AG for a repowering project in Germany.



As part of the Drochtersen repowering project in Lower Saxony, the company will deliver and install eight N163/6.X wind turbines, along with a 20-year premium service contract to ensure long-term, reliable operation.



The first turbine installation is set for autumn 2026, with full commissioning of all 164-meter-high hybrid tower turbines expected in early 2027.



On Wednesday, Nordex closed trading 1.91% higher at $18.18 on the XETRA market.



