Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 08:34 Uhr
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA: Richemont publishes FY25 Annual Report and Non-Financial Report

5 JUNE 2025

RICHEMONT PUBLISHES FY25 ANNUAL REPORT
AND NON-FINANCIAL REPORT

Richemont has today published its combined Annual Report and Accounts with the Business review, the Compensation Report and the Corporate Governance Report, along with its Non-Financial Report, for the year ended 31 March 2025.

The Annual Report and Accounts, which includes the Chairman's review to shareholders, the annual consolidated and statutory financial statements, and the corresponding audit reports was already published on 16 May 2025.

The Non-Financial Report 2025, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021), provides Richemont's disclosures on non-financial matters. The report complies with the reporting disclosure required by Articles 964a-c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, including the Swiss Ordinance on Climate Disclosures. Selected disclosures and indicators have been independently assured (limited assurance) by PricewaterhouseCoopers SA (PwC).

Both reports are available for download on the Company's website at https://www.richemont.com/media/ue1bjrjv/richemont-fy25-annual-report-en.pdfand https://www.richemont.com/media/3vwfatyf/richemont-non-financial-report-2025.pdf. Hard copies will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may also be obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/about-us/contact-us.

In South Africa, the Annual Report and Non-Financial Report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.


About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont A shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont A shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.


Investor/analyst and media enquiries
+41 22 721 3003
+41 22 721 3507
richemont@teneo.com

Click here for a printer-friendly version in English


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
