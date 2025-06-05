Sanofi: Sanofi Launches 2025 Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Sanofi Launches 2025 Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Paris, June 5, 2025. Sanofi's global employee shareholder plan, Action 2025, opens on June 10, 2025, to around 70,000 employees in 55 countries. Now in its 11th year, the program demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Sanofi and its Board of Directors to involve employees in the company's growth and results. In 2024 alone, more than 32,000 Sanofi employees - 40% of the total workforce, chose to invest in the company through the program. Today, nearly 90,000 current or former Sanofi employees are shareholders, and hold approximately 2.55%1 of its capital.

Paul Hudson

Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi

"The Board of Directors and I are particularly proud to see the growing participation of our employees in our global employee shareholder plan, a commitment that has endured for more than a decade. This renewed confidence illustrates their active support for our transformation into a leading biopharmaceutical company at a decisive moment in our history."

From June 10th, 2025, employees will be offered shares at a subscription price of €72.97, which is equal to a 20% discount on the average of the 20 opening prices of Sanofi shares from May 7 to June 3, 2025. For every five shares subscribed, employees will be offered one free matching share (up to a maximum of four matching shares per employee). Every eligible employee may purchase up to 1,500 Sanofi shares within the legal limit (maximum payment amount may not exceed 25% of their gross annual salary, minus any voluntary contributions already made in employee savings schemes, such as Company Savings Plan and/or Group Savings Plan and/or Group Retirement Savings Plan (PERCO) - voluntary contributions to the PERCOL are not concerned by this limit-during 20252.

Detailed conditions

An eligibility condition of three months employment by the closing date of the offer period will apply. Eligible staff will be able to subscribe for shares from June 10, 2025 (inclusive) to June 30, 2025 (inclusive). The issue is expected to be completed and the delivery of the securities carried out by the end of July 2025.

The number of shares offered is limited to 1% of Sanofi's share capital as of January 29, 2025, reduced by the impact of the capital increase reserved to employees carried out in July 2024 (i.e., 10,386,831 shares). The new shares, including the matching shares (the "Shares"), will be subscribed (or delivered) either directly or through the intermediary of employee mutual funds ("FCPE"), depending on the regulations and/or tax regime applicable in the various countries of residence of those eligible for the capital increase.

The Shares will be fully fungible with the existing ordinary shares comprising the share capital of Sanofi and will acquire dividend rights as from January 1, 2025.

The voting rights attached to the subscribed Shares will be exercised directly by the employees.

Shares and the corresponding FCPE units subscribed, in France, within the framework of the Sanofi Group savings plan (PEG) must be held for a period of approximately five years, i.e. until May 31, 2030, except upon the occurrence of an early release event provided for under Article R. 3324-22 of the French Labour Code. For shares subscribed outside of France within the framework of the Sanofi International Group Shareholding Plan (IGSP), this period could be shortened to three years, i.e. until May 31, 2028, depending on the legal and tax implications that may arise in the subscriber's country.

Admission of the Shares to trading on the Euronext Paris market (ISIN Code: FR0000120578) on the same line as the existing shares will be requested as soon as possible after the completion of the capital increase.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy Sanofi shares. The offer of Sanofi shares reserved for employees will only be made in countries where such an offer has been registered with or notified to the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the requirement to prepare a prospectus or to register or notify of the offer, where such procedure is required.

More generally, the offer will only be made in countries where all required registration and/or notification procedures have been carried out, approvals obtained, and procedures for consulting or informing employee representatives followed.

This press release is not intended for and should not be copied to or distributed in countries where such a prospectus has not been approved or such exemption is not available or where all necessary registration, notification, consultation and/or information procedures have not been completed or authorisations obtained. This relates in particular to Japan, Morocco and the Philippines, where to date formalities are still pending with the authorities but could also relate to other countries.

This press release is prepared in accordance with the exemption from publication of a prospectus under Article 1 4°i) and 5°h) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. It constitutes the document required to meet the conditions for exemption from publication of a prospectus as defined by the Prospectus Regulation.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and creating compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.





Media Relations

Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com (mailto:sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com)

Léa Ubaldi | + 33 6 30 19 66 46 | lea.ubaldi@sanofi.com (mailto:lea.ubaldi@sanofi.com)

Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81| leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com (mailto:leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com)

Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com (mailto:victor.rouault@sanofi.com)

Evan Berland | +1 215 432 0234 | evan.berland@sanofi.com (mailto:evan.berland@sanofi.com)

Timothy Gilbert | + 1 516 521 2929 | timothy.gilbert@sanofi.com (mailto:timothy.gilbert@sanofi.com)

Investor Relations

Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com (mailto:thomas.larsen@sanofi.com)

Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com (mailto:alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com)

Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com (mailto:felix.lauscher@sanofi.com)

Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com (mailto:keita.browne@sanofi.com)

Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com (mailto:nathalie.pham@sanofi.com)

Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com (mailto:tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com)

Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com (mailto:thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com)

Yun Li | + 33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com (mailto:yun.li3@sanofi.com)

1 Shares held by the employees according to article L.225-102 of the French Commercial Code

2 For employees subscribing under the PEG: The allocation of all or part of the amount of profit-sharing arrangement (participation and or intéressement) and the transfer of available assets from the FCPE "PEG Sanofi Monétaire" of the PEG must comply only with the limit of 1,500 shares.

Attachment