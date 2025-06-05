THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, RELEASED, OR PUBLISHED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEELAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, RUSSIA, BELARUS, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Alvotech has carried out a private placement of 7,500,000 SDRs and ordinary shares at a price of SEK 100.00 per SDR and ISK 1320.83 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of SEK 750 million

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (June 4, 2025) - Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, the "Company") has completed a private placement of the equivalent of 7,500,000 shares in Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") and ordinary shares (ALVOIS) at a price of SEK 100.00 per SDR and ISK 1320.83 per ordinary share, with the ISK price being the equivalent of the SEK price (the "Placement"), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of SEK 750 million. The price was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure conducted by DNB Carnegie and Citi as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and SEB and ACRO as Joint Bookrunners (together the "Joint Bookrunners"). The transaction attracted strong interest from institutional investors, with a clear majority allocated to Swedish and other international investors outside of Iceland.

The Placement

The Board of Directors of Alvotech has, as indicated by the Company through a press release on June 4, 2025, had resolved on a Placement of the equivalent of 7,5000,000 shares. The placement has now been finalized in the sale of 5,833,500 SDRs and 1,666,500 ordinary shares (ALVOIS) at a price of SEK 100.00 per SDR and ISK 1320.83 per ordinary share respectively, with the ISK price being the equivalent of the SEK price, consequently raising gross proceeds of SEK 750 million before deduction of transaction costs. The price in the Placement was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure led by the Joint Bookrunners to Swedish and international institutional investors and therefore, in the assessment of the Board of Directors, reflects prevailing market conditions, as well as the demand for the Company's SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm and ordinary shares on Nasdaq Iceland. The SDRs and ordinary shares in the Placement will be made available through existing treasury shares held by Alvotech.

The transaction attracted strong interest from institutional investors, with a clear majority allocated to Swedish and other international investors outside of Iceland, further signifying the importance of the SDR listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The net proceeds of the Placement are intended to be used for: (i) upscaling R&D efforts, especially in Sweden after the recently closed acquisition of the R&D operations of Xbrane, thereby further expanding what is already one of the largest biosimilars pipelines globally; (ii) capitalising on selected growth opportunities and strengthen the Company's market position; and (iii) general corporate purposes.

Participating investors were required to choose whether they would receive SDRs or ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq Iceland (ALVOIS) prior to the close of the bookbuilding. For investors who requested ordinary shares, payment is to be made in ISK, based on a SEK price per SDR that was converted from SEK to ISK using the mid-rate on the day of bookbuilding close, as published by the Swedish Central Bank (Sw. Sveriges Riksbank).

The Board of Directors has assessed that the Placement will (i) further diversify and strengthen the Company's shareholder base with institutional investors especially in Sweden, where the Company has recently established a trading market for the SDRs, (ii) increase the float of SDRs significantly given the current number of SDRs held by the public on Nasdaq Stockholm, and (iii) enable the Company to act more swiftly on the R&D expansion opportunities.

Settlement of the Placement is expected to take place on or about June 10, 2025, for both the SDRs and the ordinary shares (ALVOIS).

Lock-up undertakings

The Company has undertaken, subject to certain conditions and customary exceptions and provided that the Placement is completed, not to issue, sell, or otherwise transfer or dispose of additional SDRs, ordinary shares, or other securities in the Company without the consent of DNB Carnegie and Citi, acting on behalf of SEB and ACRO, for a period of 180 days following the settlement of the Placement.

All members of the executive management and the Board of Directors who hold shares in the Company (directly or indirectly) have undertaken, subject to certain conditions and customary exceptions, not to sell or otherwise transfer or dispose of SDRs, ordinary shares, or other securities in the Company without the consent of DNB Carnegie and Citi, acting on behalf of SEB and ACRO, for a period of 180 days following the settlement of the Placement.

Shareholders Aztiq Pharma Partners S.à r.l., Alvogen Lux Holdings S.à r.l. and Celtic Holdings II Limited have not disposed any of their holdings in the Company in connection with the Placement; however, they respectively have undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not to sell or otherwise dispose of any SDRs, ordinary shares or other securities in the Company without the consent of DNB Carnegie and Citi, acting on behalf of SEB and ACRO, for a period of 90 days following the settlement of the Placement.

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("DNB Carnegie") and Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ("SEB") and ACRO Securities HF ("ACRO") acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placement. Cirio Advokatbyrå AB and Westerberg & Partners acted as legal advisors to the Company as to Swedish law, Arendt & Medernach SA acted as legal advisor to the Company as to Luxembourg law, BBA//Fjeldco acted as legal advisor to the Company as to Icelandic law and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company as to U.S. law. Linklaters Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners as to Swedish law and Linklaters LLP acted as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners as to US law.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Two biosimilars, to Humira® (adalimumab) and Stelara® (ustekinumab), are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (U.S.), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, U.K., Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy's (EEA, U.K. and U.S.), Biogaran (France), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of products and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

