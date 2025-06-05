Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
München
05.06.25 | 08:13
0,518 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 12:12 Uhr
110 Leser
Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2025

PensanaPlc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcement dated 30 May 2025, 2,857,143 New Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares") will be issued to M&G Investment Management.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 2,857,143 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 10 June 2025. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 295,228,239 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 295,228,239.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


