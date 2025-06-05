Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Hempalta (TSXV: HEMP), an agricultural clean-tech company that leverages its value chain and knowledge to generate global carbon credit solutions from industrial hemp and other nature based solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is a nature-based carbon credit provider utilizing industrial hemp's potential to sequester carbon. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. (HCS), the Company develops methodologies and supports farmers in monetizing regenerative farming practices.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

