Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Hilton and McLaren Racing are launching a series of fan experiences, including a themed suite and adrenaline-fueled events and activations

To celebrate 20 years of partnership, Hilton and McLaren Racing are introducing a "Stay Like McLaren Racing" suite in London. Combining world-class hospitality and pit lane power, beginning today, racing fans can book their dream stay from July 8-20, 2025, at The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton, just in time for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Rooted in Hilton's "It Matters Where You Stay" campaign, the "Stay Like McLaren Racing" suite was created in collaboration with the McLaren Formula 1 Team and invites travelers to experience a premium stay inspired by the signature hospitality Hilton has used to welcome the team at Hilton properties at race locations across the globe for two decades. Inspired by the paddock, guests first enter through a signature papaya-colored orange door to experience their hotel stay through the eyes of the iconic motorsports team during race weekend. The elevated suite features a heritage hub with iconic McLaren F1 Team memorabilia on display, twin racing simulators, a pit wall with high-intensity race day content, an in-room bar and a smoothie delivery each morning.

From performance-driven fuel to restorative rest amenities, every detail is designed to help fans recharge like the pros. To have a chance to stay in the limited-edition suite, from July 8-20, 2025, fans can book directly at hilton.com/StayLikeMcLaren or Hilton Honors members can also use their Points to bid for stays in the "Stay Like McLaren Racing" suite on select dates with additional McLaren Racing experiences being released on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform.

Located in central London, The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton is just steps away from all the action at McLaren Racing Live: London in London's Trafalgar Square July 2-3, 2025; a gathering for fans to get a piece of the McLaren action before the Silverstone race weekend.

"As McLaren F1 Team's longest-standing partner, it has been an honor to stand by the team for 20 years by not only being a home away from home when the team is on the road but also to create unique, money-can't-buy experiences for our most loyal guests and fans," said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton. "From our trackside hotels like Conrad Singapore Marina Bay and Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone to dozens of other Hilton-branded hotels across the world where the team and fans stay for race weekend, we're proud to deliver exceptional stay experiences for the McLaren team, and we're excited to partner on this supercharged stay experience for fans looking to stay like a winner and experience the fandom like never before."

"Great partners enable the team's performance on, and off the track, and we are committed to making sure our fans are engaged and excited about what McLaren is doing," said Louise McEwen, chief marketing officer, McLaren Racing. "For 20 years, we've worked with Hilton to both power meaningful experiences that deepen our fans' engagement with what we do and ensure our team can recharge and get that crucial good night's sleep before race day. We're so proud of the partnership we've built together and invite fans to celebrate with us with the 'Stay Like McLaren Racing' suite and fan experiences we've created together this year."

Through unique partnerships with brands like the McLaren F1 Team, Hilton Honors members have access to one-of-a-kind experiences that provide unparalleled access and unforgettable moments through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform. To help fans and guests stay like the star-studded racing team, Hilton and McLaren Racing have also teamed up on a series of adrenaline-fueled fan activations and experiences around the British Grand Prix in the UK from London to Silverstone, including:

Exclusive Rooftop Lunch at The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton's iconic rooftop restaurant : On July 2, 2025, fans can refuel at a pop-up McLaren-inspired pit stop, offering an elevated chef-curated tasting experience, combining racing precision with culinary expertise. Hilton Honors members can bid Points to access this experience on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform from now until June 27, 2025.

: On July 2, 2025, fans can refuel at a pop-up McLaren-inspired pit stop, offering an elevated chef-curated tasting experience, combining racing precision with culinary expertise. Hilton Honors members can bid Points to access this experience on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform from now until June 27, 2025. Enjoy the ultimate fan experience with a themed experience and suite : Cheer on the team at their home race via a live in-room broadcast of the race while setting the fastest lap on the simulator and indulging in bespoke cocktails and expertly crafted dishes. Paired with a two-night stay in the suite from July 6-8, 2025, and an F1 themed experience on July 7, Hilton Honors members can bid Points to access this experience on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform from now until June 20, 2025.

: Cheer on the team at their home race via a live in-room broadcast of the race while setting the fastest lap on the simulator and indulging in bespoke cocktails and expertly crafted dishes. Paired with a two-night stay in the suite from July 6-8, 2025, and an F1 themed experience on July 7, Hilton Honors members can bid Points to access this experience on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform from now until June 20, 2025. Reset for the weekend with an exclusive evening at The Rooftop : With the backdrop of the iconic London skyline, guests can enjoy an evening reception paired with live music and entertainment to celebrate Hilton's milestone partnership with the McLaren F1 Team. Hilton Honors members can bid Points to access this experience on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform from now until June 27, 2025.

: With the backdrop of the iconic London skyline, guests can enjoy an evening reception paired with live music and entertainment to celebrate Hilton's milestone partnership with the McLaren F1 Team. Hilton Honors members can bid Points to access this experience on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform from now until June 27, 2025. Silverstone Rooftop Experience at the British Grand Prix, Friday Practice with Hotel Stay: Fans can also experience the fandom trackside by bidding on a chance to attend Friday's Practice sessions at the exclusive Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone Rooftop, with prime views of all the track action and a one-night stay at Spark by Hilton Luton on Friday, July 4, 2025. Bidding is available from now until June 27, 2025.

The suite is the latest in Hilton's "Stay Like" programming, which invites guests to "Stay Like" their favorite pop culture icons with a series of immersive, experiential themed suites across Hilton's portfolio of award-winning brands. Previous suites include 'Stay Like' Wicked at New York Hilton Midtown and "Stay Like an Infinite Icon" at The Beverly Hilton.

Reservations for the "Stay Like McLaren Racing" suite will be available to book starting at 1:00 p.m. BST 8:00 a.m. EST on June 5, 2025, with stays running from July 8-20, 2025. To get a sneak peek of Hilton's "Stay Like McLaren Racing" suite or book a stay, visit hilton.com/StayLikeMcLaren. To learn more, visit stories.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About McLaren Racing

Founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 195 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing Official Website

About The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a luxury five-star hotel located on the edge of London's iconic Trafalgar Square, offering the curious traveller a luxurious stay and a sanctuary of style, rest and play in the heart of the capital. The hotel boasts 137 guest rooms including 3 iconic suites, with each one offering guests a relaxed and memorable stay and catering for all, whether that be work, rest or play. Each room has been meticulously designed and celebrates the modern British aesthetic. The Rooftop is one of London's top skyline bars with far reaching views out across Central London including Trafalgar Square. Situated on the ground floor of The Trafalgar St. James hotel, Rockwell is a destination Bistro Wine Bar serving global flavours and locally sourced food, expertly crafted coffee and a broad selection of international wines, all served in the new elegant, contemporary setting.

