WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a hospitality company, Tuesday said its indirect subsidiary Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2033.



The company plans to use proceeds from the offering towards repayment of $515 million debt under its senior secured revolving credit facility.



