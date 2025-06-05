Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Your vote is important no matter how many votes you hold. Vote today.

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Orogen's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. (" Orogen " or the " Company ") is pleased announce its notice of annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") and management information circular (the " Circular" ) are now available on Orogen's website at https://orogenroyalties.com/investors/agm-materials/ as well as under Orogen's profile on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) . The Company commenced the mailing of the Circular and related materials for the meeting to Orogen's shareholders on June 4, 2025.

Orogen will hold its Meeting on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) at the head offices of the Company located at 1015 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1H2.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their materials immediately upon receipt. Your vote impacts your investment.

Shareholders of the Company (" Company Shareholders ") will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve a proposed arrangement (the " Arrangement "), contemplated by the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") entered into by the Company and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (the " Purchaser " or " Triple Flag ") on April 21, 2025. More information on the Arrangement can be found in the Circular.

The Board of Directors of Orogen recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

The following is a summary of the principal reasons for the unanimous determination of the Board that the Arrangement is fair to Company Shareholders and is in the best interests of the Company and the recommendation of the Board that Company Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Significant Premium to Company Shareholders.

Excellent Value for the Expanded Silicon Project.

Immediate Liquidity.

Optionality to Company Shareholders.

Inherent Value of Purchaser Shares.

Enhanced Exposure to Royalty Assets and Exploration Projects through SpinCo.

Potential to unlock significant value through SpinCo.

Significant Shareholder Support.

Fairness Opinion.

More information on the above list of principal reasons can be found on pages 23-24 of the Circular.

Company Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote their shares as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares is at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Shareholder Questions

Company Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Orogen's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1-416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US) By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Expanded Silicon gold project (1.0% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S.A, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-announces-filing-and-mailing-of-the-management-information-circu-1035825