Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or "the Company"), a leading MedTech innovator ranked among Asia-Pacific's high-growth companies, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to 214,000 Class A Ordinary Shares ("Share Repurchase Program"). This Share Repurchase Program will be effective immediately for up to one year from today.

"This share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in our long-term growth prospects," said Dr Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO. "We believe our current share price does not reflect the intrinsic value of our business or the strength of our fundamentals. We view this buyback as a compelling use of capital at current share prices."

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, or through other legally permissible means, including Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, market conditions, and corporate and regulatory requirements.

The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit our website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254585

SOURCE: Mobile-health Network Solutions