

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $136.8 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $144.8 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $141.8 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.317 billion from $1.349 billion last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $136.8 Mln. vs. $144.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.317 Bln vs. $1.349 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.30.



