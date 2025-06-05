New to The Street's Client Roadzen Partners with Vodafone Automotive

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / New to The Street, a leading financial news program featuring innovative companies and industry leaders, is proud to announce that in an article showcased by CarDealer Magazine issued yesterday, its client, Roadzen Inc's (NASDAQ:RDZN) Global Insurance Management in the UK has partnered with Vodafone Automotive to deliver an integrated, technology-led smarter approach to vehicle protection.

In a press release issued by Roadzen on May 6, 2025, the Company announced that it had partnered with one of the world's largest telematics providers to launch connected vehicle protection in the UK without naming the entity. Today we know that the partner is Vodafone Automotive, an advanced vehicle telematics and security solutions provider operating in over 50 countries, already being used by more than 35 major automotive manufacturers, including GM, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Renault, Toyota, Volvo, and Volkswagen as well as a number of major fleet operators.

Together, the two companies have developed an integrated solution that pairs Vodafone Automotive's state-of-the-art Vehicle Defence System with a best-in-class Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance product. The partnership directly addresses a growing challenge in the UK, where rising vehicle theft is driving insurance premiums higher. The UK motor insurance market exceeds £17 billion annually, presenting a substantial opportunity for innovative, tech-led solutions. The initial rollout will focus on the UK, with phased expansion into European markets planned. With dealership clients already onboarding, Roadzen believes that the partnership is poised to generate seven-figure revenues annually.

CarDealer Magazine article can be viewed here: https://cardealermagazine.co.uk/roadzen-incs-global-insurance-management-and-vodafone-automotive-set-a-new-standard/315665

Roadzen is a global leader in AI-driven solutions at the intersection of insurance and mobility. Over the last year, Roadzen has introduced several new technological innovations, including MixtapeAI, an AI platform leveraging large language models (LLMs) to revolutionize customer interactions, underwriting, and claims workflows. Additionally, its drivebuddyAI platform became the first ADAS system in India to meet AIS 184 Certification standards for commercial vehicles.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

