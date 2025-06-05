Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, HKEX: 02315) today announced that the key technology of its independently developed RenMabfully human antibody mouse platform has been granted an invention patent by the Japan Patent Office (JPO). This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the global intellectual property portfolio of the RenMice fully human antibody platform family. It underscores the continued advancement of Biocytogen's comprehensive global patent strategy and highlights the innovation and international recognition of the company's proprietary technologies.

RenMab mice are a core member of Biocytogen's independently developed RenMice fully human antibody discovery platform family. Using Biocytogen's proprietary Size-Unlimited and Precise Chromosome Engineering (SUPCE) technology, the complete repertoire of murine immunoglobulin heavy chain and light chain variable region genes was precisely replaced in situ with their human counterparts. As a result, RenMab mice have the full repertoire of human antibody heavy chain VDJ and light chain VJ genes. It retains the ability to mount robust immune responses against diverse antigens, comparable to wild-type mice, and can generate fully human antibodies with native-like diversity, significantly improving the efficiency and success rate of discovering high-potential therapeutic candidates. Importantly, antibodies derived from RenMab mice require no additional humanization, effectively minimizing immunogenicity risks and streamlining the antibody drug development process.

With distinct advantages in discovering fully human antibodies and TCRs with low immunogenicity, high diversity, favorable affinity, and excellent physicochemical properties, Biocytogen's RenMice platform series (RenMab/RenLite/RenNano/RenTCR-mimic/RenTCR) has gained widespread recognition in the global biotech and biopharmaceutical industry. Licensing agreements have been established with 20+ companies, including Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Janssen/ Johnson Johnson, and BeiGene. Leveraging the RenMice platform, the RenBiologics program has generated over 1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences and numerous high-potential preclinical candidates against more than 1,000 therapeutic targets. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 200 agreements encompassing therapeutic antibody co-development, out-licensing, and asset transfers have been executed, highlighting the RenMice platform's strong global competitiveness and significant commercial value.

With its sustained independent research and cutting-edge technological innovation capabilities, Biocytogen has been actively advancing its global patent portfolio and key technology protections for the RenMice platform. To date, the RenMice platform has secured patent grants in nearly 10 countries, including the U.S., China, and Japan, while nearly 40 patent applications are under examination across 15 countries and regions. With the steady progress of the global patent strategy, additional patent grants are anticipated in the near term. This strong intellectual property protection framework will continue to deliver reliable assurance to Biocytogen's partners worldwide.

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen leverages genetically engineered proprietary RenMice (RenMab/ RenLite/ RenNano/ RenTCR-mimic platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, nanobody discovery and TCR-mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenBiologics, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 200 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and over 50 target-nominated RenMice licensing projects have been established around the globe, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

