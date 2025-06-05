Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Corporate name of the issuer:
Veolia Environnement
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
Total number of voting rights
May 31, 2025
740,652,608
Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,652,608
Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,304,023
Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).
(1)
Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 31, 2025, i.e. 10,348,585 shares).
